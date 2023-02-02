CI Sports Awards 2022: Two winners chosen for this year's Rising Star award
Two winners have been chosen for this year's Rising Star award.
The judges were unable to pick between Jersey's Luke Harris and Guernsey's Alex Scott, two footballers who have certainly had a 2022 to remember.
Both have already achieved so much in their careers that it is hard to believe they are both still teenagers.
In August, Harris made his debut for Fulham's first team in the EFL Cup, and was rewarded with a professional contract a month later.
And in October, he played his first game in the Premier League in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa.
It was not just domestic football where he left his mark last year - the former St Clement's star was also called up to the Wales squad for their last Nations League matches against Belgium and Poland.
He went on to be included as a travelling reserve in the country's squad to go to the World Cup Finals in Qatar before deciding to stay at home for personal reasons.
Meanwhile, Alex Scott has played 26 times for Bristol City so far this season.
During the summer, the midfielder played a key role in England u19's win of the 2022 UEFA European Championships.
He came off the bench to score an equalizer against Italy in the semi-final, and started in the final against Israel.
In recent months, the seventeen-year-old has been attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs.
All you need to know about the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards
When and where are the awards?
The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2022 will be held on Thursday 2 February in Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity.
The event will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands throughout the evening, starting with the main news programme at 6pm before two further half-hour shows at 8:30pm and 10:45pm.
There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.
The event will be hosted by ITV Channel's sports correspondent Keilan Webster and presenter Jonathan Wills.
Who is the special guest?
Jaco Van Gass MBE will be the special guest at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.
Once a member of the Parachute Regiment in the British Army, Jaco was wounded at the age of 23 while completing his second tour of Afghanistan.
His helicopter came under enemy fire and he was hit by a rocket propelled grenade, suffering devastating injuries and losing his left arm.
But he never let this stop him and he has since become a key member of the GB Para-Cycling team - he won two gold medals, and one bronze, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
It is not just cycling where he has enjoyed success - he was also a member of the record-breaking team of wounded soldiers to trek unsupported to the North Pole.
How many awards are up for grabs?
In total there are six awards up for grabs which include:
Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year
Team of the Year
Coach of the Year
Rising Star
Michael Lucas Sporting Hero
Judges Award
Who won last time?
The winners in 2021 were:
Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year - Charles “Chuggy” Perchard
Team of the Year - Jersey Cricket Team
Rising Star Award - Lily Jones
Coach of the Year - Gary Freeman
Champion of Sport Award - Carl Hester
Judges Award - Jersey Reds Athletic
Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award - Gill Queripel
You can catch up on all the awards here.
How to follow on social media
