Two winners have been chosen for this year's Rising Star award.

The judges were unable to pick between Jersey's Luke Harris and Guernsey's Alex Scott, two footballers who have certainly had a 2022 to remember.

Both have already achieved so much in their careers that it is hard to believe they are both still teenagers.

In August, Harris made his debut for Fulham's first team in the EFL Cup, and was rewarded with a professional contract a month later.

And in October, he played his first game in the Premier League in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

It was not just domestic football where he left his mark last year - the former St Clement's star was also called up to the Wales squad for their last Nations League matches against Belgium and Poland.

He went on to be included as a travelling reserve in the country's squad to go to the World Cup Finals in Qatar before deciding to stay at home for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Alex Scott has played 26 times for Bristol City so far this season.

During the summer, the midfielder played a key role in England u19's win of the 2022 UEFA European Championships.

He came off the bench to score an equalizer against Italy in the semi-final, and started in the final against Israel.

In recent months, the seventeen-year-old has been attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs.