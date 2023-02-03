It's the first weekend in February, and we are into the last month of winter.

For those of you fed up with the cloudy and sometimes wet and windy days, the wonderful winter-flowering Snowdrops have started to flourish, showing us that spring is just around the corner.

People in Jersey are being asked to record any sightings online as the flowers can help scientists track changes in the weather system. More information can be found on the Jersey Biodiversity Centre website.

Snowdrops in Trinity. Credit: Jessica Fabian

It's set to be a tale of two halves this weekend with some rather cloudy and misty weather on Saturday with light winds, and a brighter but breezier day on Sunday.

We will see a change in wind direction and air mass on Sunday and the overnight temperature into the new working week will be a good four or five degrees chillier than we have had of late.

Add in some long clear spells and we could see some ground frosts heading into Monday.

So it will be colder next week with daytime temperatures hovering around seven or eight degrees celsius, but plenty of winter sunshine on the cards.

This Sunday is the February full moon, called the 'Snow Moon' - named because snow is more common in the northern hemisphere in February.

A full moon is when the sun and moon are aligned on opposite sides of the earth and the moon's face, that is the side facing us, is completely lit up by the sun's rays.

The time of the full moon on 5th February is at 6:28pm, but the moon will still look full either on the night before or the evening after the exact moment of 'full moon'.