A man from Jersey has been jailed for an unprovoked 'savage' assault which left his victim unconscious.

Damien Stearn, aged 34, was jailed for two and a half years at the Royal Court this morning (3 February).

The court heard the attack happened at a private residence in St Helier last September, and the victim suffered a fractured right knee, a black eye and cuts to his eyebrow.

In addition to the jail sentence, Stearn will be subject to a five year restraining order ensuring he doesn't contact his victim.