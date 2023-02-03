Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel TV's Will Tullis

In Jersey, those aged 65 are eligible for a pension. In Guernsey, it's 65years and eight months.

However many islanders of that age are choosing to stay in the workforce and delay retirement.

Peter Herridge turns 70 this month. He has children and grandchildren and his wife is retired, but he's chosen to continue work as a bus driver.

"I just really enjoy it, I think it's great," he said. "It keeps me out of the house and I get to see people every day."

As well as the social benefits work brings, there's also the financial side.

"Jersey's crazy now, with the cost of everything over here," he added.

"When I first came here in 1970, I thought I'd arrived in heaven - everything was cheap, cheerful; it was an amazing place.

"But as the years have gone on, it has become a very expensive place to live, to bring your children up."

Peter said having an income is "definitely" a help to him and his wife.

'Jersey's crazy now, with the cost of everything over here'

Play Brightcove video

13% of those aged over 65 in Jersey are economically active - meaning they're either working or seeking work.

In Guernsey, 1,093 people aged 65 or over are currently working.

Liberty Bus operates buses in both Jersey and Guernsey. 10% of its drivers are aged 65 or over.

The company's director, Kevin Hart, told ITV News that staff shortages have taken a toll on his service.

Mr Hart is encouraging more retirees to come back into the workforce to fill job vacancies.

"We've actually put that as part of our recruitment campaign: 'Are you retired are you looking for a few extra hours?'", he said.

"We've even got someone through their test to drive their bus at 73 years of age in the last month."

The director of a Channel Islands bus company would like to see more over 65s entering the workforce to fill staff shortages

Play Brightcove video

In the UK, new research by Unbiased, a financial advice service, shows 21% of Brits are worried that a pension is not enough to live on once retired. The figures show one in six Brits are delaying retirement for up to five years due to debt.

With the cost of living crisis impacting households across the UK and Channel Islands, advisors say some are cutting back on pension contributions.

Retirement adviser Kieron Robertson is urging people to think about the future.

"For those who haven't made plans or don't have the resources available at retirement, that could mean a significant drop in their level of income," he said.

"For those whose lifestyle at retirement is likely to cost more than the state pension, it's essential to plan ahead and save."

Kieron Robertson, a retirement adviser, is urging people to save now and think about the future