Saturday's sports: Reds hold on, Bulls win, Raiders and Guernsey FC lose

Ealing Trailfinders missed a last-minute conversion in a one point win for Jersey Reds at the Stade on Saturday.

The Championship Cup game finished 28-27, but the home side will be disappointed after allowing the visitors to come back from 21 points to nil.

The London side scored 22 answered points to lead 22 to 21 before the Reds scored a converted try just before the 80 minute mark.

Ealing got a final try in response, but missed the conversion with the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile, Guernsey Raiders lost 45-28 to Bury St Edmunds.

In football, Jersey Bulls won 3-0 against Camberley Town, leaving them third in the league.

Guernsey FC, on the other hand, lost 2-1 against Northwood.

The Green Lions had won two out of their last three games, but struggled to get a result in what was their first away match of 2023.