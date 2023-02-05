Jersey charity: More cancer patients struggling with bills due to cost of living

There is a growing number of cancer patients needing extra financial support because of the higher cost of living, according to a local charity.

Jersey Cancer Relief helps islanders to pay their bills, medical fees and travel costs while they're unwell, and its administrator says demand has been especially high this winter.

Kerry Moisan said: "They are coming to us now saying 'I thought I was okay, I thought I was fine, but I'm beginning to struggle'."

She added: "We are seeing an increase in people asking for help, specifically with the heating costs because of the time of year."

Saturday 4 February was World Cancer Day, an international event that raises awareness of the disease and tries to reduce any stigma around it.

Jersey Cancer Relief organised an event to mark the day, and encourages people to contact the island's charities if they need help.

