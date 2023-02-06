Jersey students who are eligible for maintenance grants will receive 3.8% more funding from September 2023.

The island's Education Minister has increased the grant for the third time in a year to help students cope with the rising cost of living.

Last September, all students received a 2.9% increase to their maintenance grants.

All students studying off-island and independent students studying on-island also received a one-off 7.2% increase.

The Minister confirmed in December 2022 that the one-off increase will now be made permanent.

Jersey's Education Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner, said: "Student Finance is – for many students – the additional support that enables them to study for a degree, especially those who are studying off-island.

"I want to make sure that the maintenance grant rises in line with the cost of living, especially for students who are studying independently. That is why this is the second time I’ve announced an increase to maintenance grants since taking office.

"This means students will have up to £1,072 more in their pockets in September 2023, compared to September 2021."

Islanders wanting to find out more information on Student Finance, can find it here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.