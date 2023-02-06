Play Brightcove video

Jersey's Chief Minister has refused to rule out relieving Deputy Philip Ozouf of his remaining Ministerial duties, saying "further discussions" will be had if he continues to fall short of expected standards.

Speaking to ITV Channel, Deputy Kristina Moore says she has "changed her mind" when it comes to Deputy Ozouf's involvement within Financial Services after she publicly backed him to continue as Minister last week.

It comes after Deputy Ozouf was summoned to the island's Petty Debts court three times in three months over unpaid bills.

Deputy Moore said: "I have changed my mind, but that is something that we all do after a moment of reflection.

"At the beginning of my term, I said that I wouldn't always get things right but what I would always do is act in what I see to be the best interest of the island."

Talking about whether or not she would sack the External Relations Minister, Deputy Moore said it would "depend on the circumstances":

"We all have high standards to uphold and we take that very seriously as public officials. So it would depend on the circumstances. Everything has to be taken in a balance, of course, this is an important area and it is one that will require a further discussion."

Despite being good friends with Deputy Ozouf outside of politics, the Chief Minister said that their friendship did not cloud her judgement.

"This is a personal matter for Deputy Ozouf and I do of course understand some of the issues surrounding it."

Deputies Moore and Ozouf meeting James Cleverly at the Conservative Party Conference in October 2022.

However, Deputy Moore continued to commend Deputy Ozouf's work ethic in government.

"But I do think that Deputy Ozouf has approached his work, both in External Relations and in Financial Services with his usual dynamism and enthusiasm.

"He has brought to us all some really helpful and constructive points that we can now take forward, that will help to support the financial services industry and of course the government's part in that."

