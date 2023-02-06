Jersey's new £1.9m skatepark finally opens at Les Quennevais

Jersey's new £1.9 million skatepark has finally opened at Les Quennevais.

Many islanders were eager to try it out as soon as possible, with hundreds attending the opening ceremony on Saturday (4 February).

People of all ages spent the afternoon exploring the park, sampling its various ramps and rails.

Now that the facility is finally fit for use, members of Jersey Skateparks Association say it will put the island on the map within the skating world.

Daco Fernandes said: "We've already had massive attention people from the UK and Europe, from people who want to come here and skate, big major teams and companies you've heard of."

Hundreds attended the opening ceremony on Saturday 04 February, with many islanders eager to try it out. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's Sports Minister says her department has noticed a rise in the number of people wanting to take part in urban sports on the island.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson said that this will not be last we see of urban sport investment in Jersey.

The government is still exploring the possibility of a new skatepark in St Helier on South Hill.

There are also plans to introduce skate-friendly street furniture in Millenium Town Park.

After years of discussion, plans for the skatepark were signed off in November 2021, with the expectation that it would welcome skateboarders by May 2022.

However, the opening was delayed multiple times, most recently in October for the third time.

People can use the facility from 6am until 9pm Monday to Friday, 7am until 6pm on Saturday, and 7am until 5pm on Sunday.