Jersey's External Relations Minister has resigned his responsibilities for financial services. It comes just days after Deputy Philip Ozouf was summoned to the Petty Debts court for the third time in three months over unpaid bills.

On Thursday, Jersey's Chief Minister backed the former finance minister over the summons, claiming politicians should be judged "on how they perform in their official role" rather than their private lives."

However, Deputy Kristina Moore will now split the responsibility with two others, saying "ministers must uphold and be seen to the highest of standards in all aspects of their lives".

Deputies Elaine Millar and Ian Gorst will join a ministerial group with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to take on the portfolio.

The move has been described as a "shambles" by fellow politicians.