A quarter of school children in the Channel Islands say they have received threatening messages online.

As children become more active online, teachers say many are still unaware of simple risks their behaviour has to their safety.

Young islanders have been learning about how to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

Pupils at Hautes Capelles school in Guernsey have been learning about how innocent photos they post online, could lead to strangers identifying them online.

The pupils from Hautes Capelles school in St Sampson have been learning how to better protect themselves online. Credit: ITV Channel

Teachers have been sparking these conversations in the classroom to educate their pupils on online safety and protecting themselves from harmful content.

It comes after a recent report in England found that a quarter of 16-21 year-olds said they first saw pornography on the internet while they were still at primary school.

Despite educating children on the risks, teachers are also keen to show students the internet can be a powerful learning tool.

Sue Coughlin, Headteacher at Hautes Capelles Primary School, says: "I love the fact that they can find information and they connect and have conversations with people the other side of the world.

"But we do need to be careful and they need to be careful about that presence like we would in the playground.

"We teach them about safe and good relationships in the playground and at home, when they are playing in the park - so we need to do the same about the online space."

