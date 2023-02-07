More than 500 potato-growing kits have been given out in Jersey as part of a competition organised to promote local produce.

Hundreds of islanders are set to take part in Genuine Jersey's Potato Growing Competition which started today (7 February).

33 primary schools, parish Constables and the local media are battling it out to grow the largest crop of Jersey Royals.

The competition has run for the last 17 years, with ITV Channel the current 'king of the crop' when it comes to the media competition - having won for the last two years running.

Production Journalist Megan Murphy hopes to make it a hat trick for Channel.

In her bid to grow the best batch of Royals, Megan spoke with John Garton from Genuine Jersey on how to plant a successful crop.

This year's potatoes will be planted in individual buckets surrounded by locally-produced soil which was made by the team from the Green Waste Centre at La Collette.

John Garton shows ITV Channel's Megan Murphy, how the plant the perfect potato

Each team starts with two potato seeds to grow their crop, a small amount of fertiliser and a bag of green-waste soil.

But what factors do you need to consider when looking after your Jersey Royals?

Paul Conway from Homefields gives his top tips.

Paul said: "I think the top tips we can really give are just to look after your plant really.

"You need to keep the ground moist, but not too wet. Keep it in a sunny position, especially if you can keep it inside for as long as possible. It will encourage the shoots to become stronger when they start popping out of the soil."

The potatoes will be weighed on 18 May 2023 and the crop which produces the largest and heaviest amount of spuds will be crowned this year's winner.