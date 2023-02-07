Jersey will follow Guernsey in making Monday 8 May a bank holiday to mark King Charles III's Coronation.

Under Jersey's laws, the island can only create an additional bank holiday once it has been approved by politicians in a States vote.

In Guernsey and the UK, they can be approved by the governments without needing parliamentary approval.

The extra bank holiday was approved by politicians this afternoon, bringing the island in line with the rest of the British Isles.

It means the Channel Islands will mark a four-day bank holiday weekend in May as the King's Coronation on Monday 8 May and Liberation Day on Tuesday 9 May coincide.

