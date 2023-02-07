Outdated 'Victorian' drains to blame for severe flooding in Jersey

Jersey's outdated 'Victorian' drainage system caused severe flooding in the island last month, according to an initial investigation into the incident.

On 17 January, 58 homes were evacuated in the Grands Vaux region, and 22 were left uninhabitable as a result of heavy rainfall.

Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet, and Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Deputy Hilary Jeune, have written to residents to shed some light on why Jersey was impacted so badly by the flooding.

In her letter, Deputy Hilary Jeune has revealed that the island's drainage system became 'overwhelmed' by the unprecedented rainfall.

It eventually reached capacity when the Grands Vaux reservoir spilled over, although the Minister maintains that "its structural integrity remains completely robust."

She refers to the island's drainage system as 'Victorian', with its capacity "the same as it was at the time of its installation."

Deputy Tom Binet says a new drainage system would have been needed to contend with the amount of rainfall that fell.

He estimates this underground drainage pipe would cost £200 million, which Deputy Jeune says the island can not afford.

Deputy Binet says the flooding would have been no different had the reservoir been empty when the heavy rainfall started. Credit: ITV Channel

Instead, Deputy Binet says: "The only serious chance we have to avoid further flooding is by dealing with the problem further upstream.

"This will require a fully integrated flood management plan involving all parties, rather than a reactive approach where we simply dispatch the fire service, Infrastructure, Housing and Environment workers and (particularly) Andium Homes to clean up the mess, as we did on this occasion."

Work on the integrated plan has already begun, and will be presented to a meeting between IHE, Jersey Water, Andium Homes, the Minister for the Environment, Treasury Minister and representatives of the three Parishes involved.

An investigation is ongoing to find out what happened and how flooding on this scale can be prevented in the future.

A meeting will be held with all the residents affected in six weeks, to update them on the findings of the investigation.