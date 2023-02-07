Palm oil washes up at Pembroke in Guernsey

Palm oil has been found washed up on the beach at Pembroke in Guernsey.

Islanders are asked to not touch any grey, cream or white fatty substances they may find.

A warning has also been issued for dog owners, as palm oil can make dogs very ill if it is eaten.

Anyone who comes across what they suspect to be palm oil, is being asked to contact the States on 01481 227000 or by emailing aclms@gov.gg.

