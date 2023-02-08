Two of Jersey Zoo's much-loved animals have died.

Bulan and Bintang the Asian small-clawed otters died following a period of poor health.

The otters were 16 and 17 years old and had lived at Jersey Zoo for many years.

Bintang was born at Newquay Zoo and arrived at the zoo in 2006, with Bulan joining her a year later from Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park.

Bulan and Bintang were beloved by many visitors to the zoo but have now sadly died (Video Credit: Jersey Zoo)

Dom Wormell, Curator of Mammals, Jersey Zoo said: "Over recent months we have been closely monitoring both otters due to kidney problems.

"During a recent veterinary check, it became apparent that their health was deteriorating rapidly, and the prognosis was poor.

"The welfare of our animals is always our priority, so we took the difficult decision to put them both to sleep.

"They will be hugely missed by staff, visitors and volunteers."

Islanders have been reacting to the news of the playful pair, with one saying: "That's so sad, we spent hours watching their endearing antics!"

And another islander said: "This is sad news and must be particularly difficult for the keepers who have got to know them well over the years.

"We saw them out enjoying the very warm summer sun last year."

