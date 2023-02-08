Islanders on 'trainee' wages could soon receive Jersey's full minimum wage if proposals are approved by States members.

St Helier Deputy Max Andrews is calling for the existing 'trainee rates' to be abolished, and for school leavers to get the same £10.50/hour minimum wage as everyone else.

Currently, the minimum wage for trainees is £7.87/hour in their first year, rising to £9.19/hour in their second year.

Jersey's minimum wage rose to £10.50/hour in January 2023 after being approved in a States vote.

The island's minimum wage is recommended by the Jersey Employment Forum, which Ministers then decide whether to adopt.

In this case, the JEF recommended a minimum wage of £10.10/hour, but the Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Millar, proposed a higher £10.50/hour rate instead.

One of the forum's other recommendations was to scrap trainee minimum wages from January 2024.

Deputy Andrews wants to see that enacted. He says "it's peculiar to maintain the trainee minimum wage rates which are £2.63 and £1.31 below the current [rate]".

It is thought that fewer than 100 islanders are currently being paid the trainee minimum wage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...