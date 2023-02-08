Eight jobs cut at Islands Energy in Guernsey and Isle of Man

Eight people are set to lose their jobs at Islands Energy in Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

The job cuts come as the company "reviews its organisational structure".

Whilst some employees are set to lose their jobs, the company's CEO, Jo Cox has said that they are continuing to hire in other key areas of the business.

She said: "Reviewing our organisational structure is part of our work to ensure that we can provide excellent service to our customers.

“We know that this is a challenging time for our people who are impacted, and we are committed to working through the consultation period in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible.

"Re-investing in roles across the business that better align to our operating model is key and we will continue to do this.”

Ms Cox says there is not one specific reason behind the redundancies and restructuring.

Instead, she said it is just making sure that the company is fit for purpose both now and in the future.

