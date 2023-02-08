Ambitious plans to build a new cinema, casino, 150-bedroom hotel and event venue at Fort Regent have been scrapped by Jersey's new government.

Under the previous Chief Minister, the government wanted to redevelop the historic site into a "cultural hub", saying the current sports facilities at the site are no longer fit for purpose.

Speaking in June 2021, John Le Fondré said redeveloping the fort was a "once in a generation" opportunity to reclaim Fort Regent as somewhere for islanders and visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The plans also included a lift from Snow Hill, a bowling alley, botanical gardens in the ramparts and new children's play areas.

Former Chief Minister John Le Fondré announced the 'Future Fort' plans in June 2021

Two years later, their successors now say those plans cannot be achieved in the current economic climate.

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, now says ministers are "reassessing what is feasible" and "remain committed to developing an affordable and deliverable proposal for the future of Fort Regent."

Most of the sports clubs and groups which were based at Fort Regent have now left the site. There are currently 21 concessions operating at the Fort, down from 39 in 2019. That is expected to drop further to just five clubs by 2024.

Jersey's previous government planned to include a £7m lift development linking Snow Hill with Fort Regent. Credit: Jersey Development Company

A new sports centre is expected to open at Springfield in 2023, followed by an expanded Oakfield Sports Centre in 2024.

Jersey's Special Gymnastics Club was recently given a 12-month extension to their lease at Fort Regent.

Details of when the new proposals are due to be discussed by politicians are yet to be announced.

