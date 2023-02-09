The majority of Jersey Heritage visitor sites will be open daily, all year round from March this year.

Previously, the visitor sites would closed or switched to reduced opening hours during the winter to keep inline with the island's tourism season.

However now, all sites will stay open, with the exception of Elizabeth castle due to difficulties reaching it during bad weather.

The charity says the changes are possible thanks to an increase in visits by locals and government funding.

Jersey Heritage Chief Executive, Jon Carter, says: "Providing access to the island’s incredible history lies at the very heart of what we do as an organisation and the new opening hours will add value for anyone interested in discovering more.

"This includes our Members, who can visit the sites for free as part of the Membership scheme, and visitors to the island."

Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport & Culture, says: “This is great news and ties in perfectly with the new Heritage Strategy launched last year and will be welcomed by islanders and by visitors to the island, who now have even more opportunities to learn about and benefit from Jersey’s rich history.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.