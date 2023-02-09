Campaigners and politicians have come together in Guernsey to work on ways to make night life safer in the island.

In 2021, the Committee for Home Affairs decided it would do its part to instigate a culture shift in the Bailiwick when it came to offences taking place in the night-time economy.

The plans include working with bars, pubs and clubs to ensure traders are doing all they can to protect people and deter possible offenders, including installing CCTV.

It will also look into the possibility of working with the third sector to provide drink lids for people who want them. The lids can be used to cover glasses and bottles, aiming to prevent spiking.

It is part of Guernsey Police's focus on tackling violence against women and girls.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, member of the Committee for Home Affairs, says: "While our Respect Campaigns have made some progress in our community in recent years, it is a sad truth that women still find themselves being taken advantage of when they are on a night out.

"Whether it be inappropriate comments or touching; this is unacceptable, and respect is the solution. We continue to look at options of what we can do to support the police and charities working in this area to get that message into the community.

"But I am sure that the vast majority of islanders would agree with me that this is not an environment we want for our children, and so things must change.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.