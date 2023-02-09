Parents of children in reception at Grouville Primary School in Jersey are being urged to take up the offer of treatment after Strep A and chickenpox were detected in the classes.

If the diseases are caught at the same time there is an increased chance that a child will develop a more serious infection.

A course of antibiotics can be prescribed to prevent and treat Strep A, whilst public health officials are recommending a vaccine to protect against chickenpox.

Both illnesses are highly infectious, and anyone with an infection should stay at home until at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment.

Grace Norman, Deputy Director of Public Health, says no child is currently suffering from both diseases, but that the treatment is a precautionary measure.

She said: “I want to provide reassurance that this is not needed for children outside of these classes at Grouville School.

"The Public Health and Hospital Health Protection Team monitors information related to infectious diseases and the team are positioned to respond quickly if needed.

“We are working closely with the school who have been extremely proactive in making sure that all enhanced hygiene measures are being followed to reduce the spread and are supporting us to coordinate the delivery of these preventative measures.”

Nichola Turner, Headteacher at Grouville Primary School, says there is "no cause for concern" but that she will "keep our parents updated should this situation change."

Any parent at the school that notices the following symptoms in their child is urged to seek medical advice from their GP:

A sore throat

Headache

Fever (of 38c or more)

A fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel

A red face excluding the area around the mouth, and a white or red tongue

