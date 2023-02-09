Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout went to meet Bert and his Henrys

Five years ago, 93-year-old Bert Fallaize used an old, broken hoover as a plant pot in his garden.

Little did he know it would become one of the best-known homes in Guernsey.

Bert now owns around 25 Henry and Hetty Hoovers. Most of them are left in his garden by neighbours, friends and passers-by.

He plants them with bulbs every spring; by the summer, his garden in Forest is a blaze of colour.

Bert said: "I love the fact that everyone stops to have a look. The children like to come in and hug them."

Bert's Hoover home has become iconic in Guernsey with islanders using it as a landmark to give directions.

He added: "the neighbours say I can't get rid of them because all the taxi drivers know where it is."

