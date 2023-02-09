Plans have been submitted to turn three derelict buildings into housing for young Jersey families on the brink of homelessness.

The Salvation Army is seeking planning permission to renovate and refurbish the units, which would be incorporated into the charity's existing complex in Minden Place, St Helier.

The unused cottages at the back of the Minden Street complex would be turned into one three-bedroom, one two-bedroom and a one-bedroom property if the plans are approved.

The houses have been described as "short-term homely family accommodation which could suit a number of different situations and family sizes."

A courtyard would connect the three houses, and would provide a communal meeting space. Credit: Godel Architects

The aim is for families who are currently living in cramped spaces, or those who are struggling to find accommodation, to have somewhere secure to call home.

Plans include the appointment of a support worker who would be assigned to the families to provide 1-2-1 and family support.

Potential families in crisis would be identified using a multi-agency approach, with input from the government and other charity organisations.

The project is set to be funded through a variety of means, including fundraising, Salvation Army funding, local grants and gifts.