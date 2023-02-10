A date has been set for the public inquiry into plans to build a thousand new homes at Jersey's Waterfront.

Islanders are being encouraged to submit their thoughts on the plans in writing by 19 March.

All statements will then be looked at by an independent officer and the public inquiry will open in May.

In February last year, former Minister for the Environment, Deputy John Young, called for the inquiry.

As well as new homes, the plans also include parking, retail, art and cultural facilities and flood defence measures.

Deputy Jonathan Renouf, who took over from Deputy Young as Minister for the Environment, says: "I encourage Islanders to engage with this Inquiry and submit their comments through the official channels for consideration by the inspector.

"The hearings at St Paul’s Centre in town will see the plans examined in great detail, and will hear from many stakeholders and Islanders with a keen interest."

The inquiry is expected to last around five days. Once concluded, a recommendation will be made as to

whether or not to approve the application.