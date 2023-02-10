The number of babies born in Jersey has dropped to the lowest level since the 1970s.

The Superintendent Registrar's annual statement has revealed that 835 babies were born in the island in 2022.

Last year, the most popular baby name for girls in Jersey was Willow, whilst Arthur came out top for the second year in a row for boys names.

Aria and Florence made their debuts on the top 10 list of girls names, and Luca, Theodore, Frederick, Finn and Albert were all new names on the boys' list.

The statement also shows that the number of marriages was roughly the same as the previous year, with 439 couples tying the knot in 2022.

874 deaths were recorded last year, the highest number since 1995.