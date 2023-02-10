Explainer
What are Guernsey's tax package options?
Politicians in Guernsey have published a total of four options to tackle the government's growing financial deficit.
The Policy and Resources Committee has shared three potential options in an effort to help solve the island's current 'financial black hole', whilst the 'Fairer Alternative Group' lead by Deputies Heidi Soulsby and Gavin St Pier have put forward a fourth.
P&R's suggestions aim to raise £85 million using both revenue raising measures and public expenditure reductions.
So, where are we now and what are the tax package options?
P&R's Tax Packages
Option A
A new 15% Income Tax band on everyone’s income, up to £30,000
A broad-based GST at 5%
A restructure of Social Security contributions to give everyone an allowance
£10m savings in public spending
Option B
Raising an additional £34m through social security contributions
A 50% increase in TRP
Tax on transport, which may include a form of distance charging, motor tax or paid parking
£16m savings in public spending
Option C
Raising an additional £34m through social security contributions
Cost cutting option
Public savings
The Fairer Alternative Group has met with members of P&R and put together their own tax package - option D.
It is a two stage approach in the hope of a net improvement of around £50 million in the States' financial position.
The 'Fairer Alternative' option:
Stage 1
Expenditure restraint
Social security reform
Revenue raising
Stage 2
Controlling spending
Alternative revenue sourcing, including corporation tax
Guernsey's next States sitting starts on Wednesday 15 February when the debate on a new tax package will continue.