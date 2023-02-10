Two men have been jailed for attempting to export £112,945 of cash using an inflatable boat from Belval Cove in Jersey.

29-year-old Sean Liam Cooney and 31-year-old Joseph John Reaney, were arrested whilst they were attempting to smuggle the money from St Catherine's in the early hours of 15 December 2021.

The men were sentenced at the Royal Court for entering into an arrangement which the Police say they knew facilitated the possession or control of criminal property.

Sean Cooney was sentenced to five years in prison and Joseph Reney received three years and nine months.

The two men attempted to smuggle the money using a rigid inflatable boat. Credit: Jersey Police

Senior Manager at Jersey Customs, Luke Goddard, says: "This case demonstrates the lengths criminals will go to in order to move the proceeds of their criminal activity and the measures that will be taken by this Service in order to prevent them from doing so.

"Undoubtedly the actions of this Service have dismantled a criminal syndicate that was based in the Island.”