Did it cross the line? Watch as Newport Pagnell Town's Ben Shepherd scores the game's crucial goal. Match footage courtesy of Jersey Bulls.

Jersey Bulls' dream of playing at Wembley Stadium is over after they bowed out of the FA Vase.

Gary Freeman's side faced current cup holders Newport Pagnell Town for a place in the quarter-finals but narrowly lost 1-0 in Buckinghamshire.

The decisive moment came inside the opening 17 minutes when Ben Shepherd scored a stunning 20-yard strike that went in off the crossbar.

The referee awarded the goal despite some suggestions that it hadn't crossed the line.

Slow-motion replays appear to show the officials made the right call and although the Bulls had an effort cleared off the line themselves, they couldn't quite do enough to get back on level terms.

Fans were still in good spirits after the final whistle with around 90 supporters watching the game on a live stream from the club's new 'Bulls Bar'.

Among those in attendance was the team's injured forward Jake Prince who explained how much the support means to them.

He said: "It's a testament to how the club has brought this community together, to get nearly a hundred people in the blue room to watch the away game, I mean it's brilliant.

"Unfortunately, the boys couldn't bring it home, but we'll take that into the league now."