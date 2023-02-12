A peregrine falcon has been snapped hitching a ride with a greylag goose.

Eagle-eyed John Ovendon was watching the falcon when to his amazement, it "plonked on the goose's back and rode it for a few seconds".

The Jersey wildlife photographer managed to capture the remarkable moment as the dynamic duo flew in tandem over St Ouen's Bay.

Mr Ovendon says he was shocked to see the hawk's antics but added that the goose didn't seem too ruffled by its surprise cargo.

He explained: "It's not the sort of thing you ever expect to see. It wasn't attacking. I think it was just having a bit of fun."

The hawk stared at the goose for a while after dismounting. Credit: John Ovendon

After its ride, Mr Ovendon says the hawk dropped down alongside the goose to give it a good look.

He added: "It was really staring and eyeballing the other bird - I've never seen eye contact like it."