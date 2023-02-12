Two scientists from Guernsey say more work is needed to break down barriers in their industry.

Their comments come as the world marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which aims to encourage greater gender equality across subjects such as technology and engineering.

Sarah and Nikki work at Guernsey Water, testing and protecting the island's water sources. Credit: ITV Channel

Nikki Holsfield's job involves testing Guernsey's water quality and thinks the key to getting more women into science is through education.

She explained: "Sometimes the boys are more interested in physics and I think they need to get the kids more involved as it is a core subject."

Nikki has spent her career in science, from working as a school lab technician to a stint in dentistry, and says that her passion was sparked at a young age.

She added: "I always loved biology at school and had a real interest in medical science which led me to start my career in dentistry."

Fellow water scientist Sarah Brown believes their work is encouraging others to see it as a career path.

She said: "Some people know what they want to do right from the get-go - we have very impressive work experience students who come to be with us and they know exactly what their path is.

"And others have been inspired by what we do and say 'I can do that, I'd like to do that'."