Family made homeless after property scammers target people in Jersey
One family has been made homeless whilst another has lost all their savings due to property scammers in Jersey.
It's families who are desperate for housing that are being targeted with rental property scams.
Scammers are advertising places to rent on Jersey Facebook pages and luring in islanders with below average rental prices.
Police say scammers will demand a deposit before the property can be viewed, then will drop all contact after money is transferred.
Investigating officer Faith Shalamon says some of these victims have lost all their savings.
She said: "One family were made homeless by giving notice on their home, believing they were moving into the new rental property.
"The emotional impact on the people caught up in this scam has been very traumatic for them."
The force say they're currently dealing with 26 complaints of these frauds - all linked to fake Facebook profiles - which have caused victims a combined loss of £22,000.
Islanders with young children and without housing qualifications are especially being targeted.
Ms Shalamon added: “Anyone interested in moving into a property should never part with any money until they have seen any advertised property in person and met with the landlord or estate agent.”
How to avoid scams
Police are offering these to tips on keeping safe from rental scams
Police are offering these to tips on keeping safe from rental scams
Never hand over cash without viewing a property in person
Always meet the landlord or agent in person
Check out any agent’s credentials
Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is