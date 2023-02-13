A disability campaigner in Jersey fears carer shortages on island will mean more people with disabilities will miss out on vital care.

Jim Hopley, a campaigner and volunteer for disability charities, told ITV News the carer shortage is something that is not going away.

He says: "It's an issue that's been getting worse and worse and worse and there's no real sign of us turning the corner. We're not the only jurisdiction experiencing these difficulties, its endemic in the UK, I'm sure it is across western Europe."

Barry Raven's son Jake has complex needs and the shortage of carers now means he is struggling to find suitable support for him.

His carer, Rubina Gouveia, has for the past four years spent eight hours a day with Jake in his home but due to the cost of living, is now moving back to her home country of Madeira.

Now, Jake will be under different care from various different people throughout the week.

Barry says: "It is difficult to find someone who will do the full week - Jake doesn't like having random people, he likes people who care for him who he gets on with. The less people the better."

Jake and his carer from Acorn, Mo. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In the meantime, Jake will be receiving support from Acorn Enterprises, who provide care for islanders with long-term disabilitiesWhilst the charity works hard to provide care for people with disabilities in Jersey, many of the carers are unable to work every day meaning Barry will continue to search for a full-time carer for his son.