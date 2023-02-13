The Guernsey St John healthcare shop that was set to close will now remain open after being purchased by a medical company.

In January, St John said the shop had to close due to facing an "unprecedented challenging economic crisis."

Now, the healthcare shop in the Rohais will remain open after being purchased by Guardian Medical Guernsey Ltd.

The shop can now continue to supply islanders and businesses with healthcare products, with profits being donated to support the wider St John charities efforts in Guernsey

Chief Executive of the St John Ambulance Charity Guernsey, Heather Langlais, says: "We are delighted that we have been able to achieve a very positive outcome which provides continuity for our customers, staff, suppliers and the wider community."

Guardian Medical spokesman, Martin Fitzgerald, says: "We believe that the degree of continuity of staffing will be welcomed by customers, providing excellent service and reassurance from familiar surroundings and with easy access for all."

The St John shop will be taken over on February 20 with business immediately resuming.