Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 51 year old Jersey man who was last seen on Saturday [11 February]

Police say Thomas Frost was last seen at 10pm that night at his parents' home in St Ouen.

He is described as six foot tall, of medium build and with grey hair.

Police are continuing to search for Thomas and are asking anyone with information to call them on 612612.