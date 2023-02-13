A rare sea slug, called Atagema gibba, has been discovered in one of the larger tidal pools at Les Écréhous in Jersey.

The sea slug, that gets it's name from the Latin 'gibba' meaning hunchback, is one of only four previously discovered in the British Isles.

It was found by Marine Biology section member at La Société Jersiaise, Nick Jouault, who had been looking for a different species of sea slug.

According to La Société, this Atagema gibba is unusual because it was found at the low tide mark in one of the tidal pools near the Hau.

Usually, they are found on steep rock faces in water up to 15 meters deep.

This is the third new species of sea slug to be found in Jersey by Nick Jouault in the past year.