Royal Ballet star says Jersey dancers have 'a bright future'

Katya Fowler went along to meet the ballet star as he watched over some local rehearsals

A principal dancer at the Royal Ballet has paid a visit to see Jersey's own dance company.

Reece Clark's ballet career has taken him all over the world - and now, to a potato shed, to watch dancers from the Ballet d'Jèrri in rehearsal.

He said: "It's quite a unique setting, but it really works for the dancers - there's great floor space [and] the ceiling heights are great."

Mr Clark observing the local dancers' rehearsals Credit: ITV CHANNEL

Ballet d'Jèrri - who are Jersey's first professional ballet company- are rehearsing for their debut performance in April.

They're practising in the Albert Bartlett potato packing shed because there is no professional studio available and the venue was seen as the best alternative.

Mr Clark said: "I've performed in different venues and sometimes it really is about adapting to the environment. These dancers are doing it really well and I think they've got a bright future ahead."

Reece in 2020 performing Snow White Credit: Ballet d'Jèrri

It's not Mr Clark's first visit to the venue, as in 2020 he performed Sleeping Beauty in the space.

He says he is "excited to be back".