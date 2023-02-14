Deadline looms for Jersey businesses wanting to hire Antigua and Barbuda workers

Hospitality businesses in Jersey have until Friday 17 February to register their interest in hiring staff from Antigua and Barbuda for six months.

It is part of an inter-island exchange programme where people with experience in the sector come for work.

But employers need to upload their vacancies by the deadline or risk not having the chance to hire these people.

Jersey Hospitality Association Co-Chief Executive Officer, Marcus Calvani, has warned that currently, the "number of vacancies being advertised on the portal is below the number of candidates."

This means, there is a chance the staff "will no longer be available" if businesses do not register in time.

Around 120 people will arrive for work in April, up from 50 last year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know