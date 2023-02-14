Islanders asked to give feedback on buildings run by Jersey government

Islanders are being asked to give feedback on buildings run by the Jersey government as part of a public survey.

These include the hospital, a large percentage of the island's schools, and a number of sports facilities.

Questions focus on areas such as lighting, noise, layout and accessibility.

The government hopes the survey's findings will help it ensure the buildings are suitable for the services they offer, and aid it when planning for the future.

The survey runs until 11 April and can be accessed here.

There will also be posters with a QR code put up within the relevant buildings.

Infrastructure Minister, Tom Binet, is encouraging islanders to give feedback to help the government understand which sites are working for them.

“We need to ensure the Government’s buildings are suitable and up to scratch so that we can provide services to Islanders to the highest possible standards," he said.

“We’re doing this survey to find out what Islanders think, and what ideas they have for improving the buildings.

"One of my priorities is to ensure effective and efficient coordination across our estate, and to make sure we have a good understanding of the investment needed," he added.

