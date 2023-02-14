Numerous companies not paid for services due to new government IT system

A new government IT system that could cost up £64m has left numerous companies not paid for their services on time in Jersey.

One pest control company was so frustrated that it planned to take the government to the Petty Debts Court over a bill of more than £1,000.

But it was revealed on Tuesday 14 February, the outstanding money has been paid.

The government changed to the new software, called Connect, in December.

It claims any unpaid bills are from before the switchover.

It also says they are working to resolve the issues but did not give a definitive timeframe.

One of Connect's other uses is to make the process of acquiring goods and services easier, but that has not been the experience for some.

Teachers have told ITV News they have been unable to get hold of basics like toilet paper and stationary - we have also heard from doctors who could not secure hospital equipment.

Leader of the Reform Party, Deputy Sam M é zec, claims the island has a history of expensive IT upgrades without seeing an improvement.

"The government and previous governments have spent millions upon millions of pounds on some of their IT systems without a lot to show for it.

"I hear feedback not just from businesses but people working for government who are concerned that some of those changes actually don't lead to better outcomes.

"If we're spending millions of pounds on new systems that aren't any easier to work with, you've got to question whether it's good value for money."

The government told ITV that urgent payments are being identified and made as quickly as possible.

And despite the complaints from businesses, the system faults have only affected a relatively small proportion of all payments it processes.