New community boxes have been distributed in Jersey to help keep the island's beaches clean.

One has been given to each parish for islanders to use when cleaning up the coastlines.

Each contains all the basic tools needed, such as bags and buckets, gloves, a simple first aid kit, hand sanitizer and a sharps box.

Islanders will also have access to guidance on how to carry out a successful beach clean.

Sheena Brockie, from Plastic Free Jersey, said: "With a ready-made kit, easily accessible from the local parish hall, we would love for the community to rally around and work together to help keep Jersey's countryside and beaches free from litter, especially the single use plastics which are so prevalent.

"By encouraging people to get involved with a beach clean in their parish, we aim to raise awareness of the impact of plastic pollution on the local environment, empower people with the tools to do something about it, whilst fostering a sense of community and belonging."

Anyone who wants to get involved should contact their parish hall.

