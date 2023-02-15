Turkish man living in Jersey returns home to help with relief effort

Play Brightcove video

Emma Volney has this report.

A Turkish man living Jersey has travelled home to help with the relief effort as the country continues its recovery from one its largest ever earthquakes.

Cuma Dagilan could no longer tolerate waiting for news on whether members of his family were still alive so travelled to Turkey.

Unfortunately, he has since learned that his aunt and cousin have both died, while other loved ones are having to sleep in a tent despite the freezing conditions.

Jersey has already donated £150,000 towards essentials like food and shelter that will go to those affected by the tragedy.

There's now growing pressure on Guernsey to do more to add to the relief effort.

Olga Turkoglu from Humanitarian Aid Guernsey compared the island's actions to Ukraine's, which despite being at war has already sent around 90 people to help.

Others on the island are worried about the Turkey's future - John Angliss has a number of friends in the country and says there are fears a similar event could happen again, particularly if safety of the buildings is not addressed.

