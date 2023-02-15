Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu went along to see the seals off

Two orphaned seal pups rescued by the GSPCA, and who were inseparable during their recovery, returned to the water together on Valentine's Day.

Side by side at Portelet beach on Guernsey's west coast, the pair were released on the sand before they edged their way towards the sea.

Luna C, being from Guernsey and more familiar with the island's waters, made the first move.

But Aurora, from Jersey, needed more encouragement but soon joined his companion.

They pair are so close, they even shared a little Valentine's 'kiss' for the the crowd of onlookers gathered on the coast Credit: ITV Channel TV

The GSPCA's Geoff George, who helped to nurse Aurora back to health over the last few months, said the mammal gave him a tiny bite once he was ready to say goodbye.

And once the pair got comfortable in the water, it was clear they were enjoying their new-found freedom.

They got so close, they even shared a little Valentine's "kiss" for the crowd of onlookers gathered on the coast.

Together in recovery, and now together in the wild. Aurora and Luna C are sure to have many more adventures on the horizon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…