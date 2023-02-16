Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler went along to meet the people taking part.

A group of 10 women in Jersey have taken on the challenge of partaking in a white-collar cabaret event in March.

The training has started and will test their balance, strength, and mental toughness.

None in the group has done something like this before, but in just a few weeks, each will take to the stage for a solo performance.

It is a challenge they are relishing - Jo Richardson says she jumped at the opportunity after becoming "mesmerised" by a performance she saw during the summer.

She said: "I just thought 'why not, a challenge, I've never done anything like this before.'

"So I just thought it would be a nice opportunity."

All the women have different skills and strengths, but according to one of the attendees, Zandy Cohen, there is a growing camaraderie within the group which helps them during particularly hard sessions.

She said: "It's been like a really empowering experience being with loads of women in the same situation and we've sort of created quite a good friendship group.

"And I think we'll all keep in touch afterwards because that's what I was looking for - a sort of confidence and empowerment and girl power."

As for the event itself, the women will do a three-minute long solo performance to live music in front of 200 people at the Arts Centre.

Organiser, Hayley Vautier, says she is already proud of the group for taking on the challenge and putting themselves out there.

"You don't do something like this if you're not ready to break some goals and push some barriers," she added.

