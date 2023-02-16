Calls for Jersey to tighten gun laws

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Katya Fowler

The Constable of St Martin is calling for Jersey to tighten its gun laws amid claims from the police that a firearms incident is one of the greatest risks to the island.

Karen Shenton-Stone also says there should be changes to how firearm certificates are approved - at the moment, it is just the parish constable who makes that decision.

"If something went wrong, the buck stops with the constable who's issued the licence. And that's not a pleasant place to be," she said.

However, members of Jersey Pistol Club do not agree, arguing there is no data to back up the opinion that the island is vulnerable to an attack.

Derek Bernard said: "There's been no analysis published known to us, that shows there's a problem.

"So the idea that there is a problem and therefore a new law is required - we don't understand because where is the problem that requires it?"

In 2022, there were 1,147 firearm certificates on issue in Jersey, down from 1,235 in 2021.

However, it is possible to own more than one gun per certificate, so exact numbers are difficult to measure.

Across the water in Alderney, officials are taking a different approach - islanders there are being encouraged to voluntarily hand in their weapons.

A number of items have already been given up, including a 12 gauge shotgun, some ammunition and spear guns.

Sergeant James Taylor from Alderney State Police say the measure is "about making sure that Alderney is no less safe than anywhere else with similar legislation in place."

