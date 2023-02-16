Fifth option put on table in Guernsey tax debate

A fifth option has been added to the States debate on how Guernsey should plug its reported £85 million deficit.

Option E has been proposed by Deputy Peter Roffey and is seen as a fallback to be considered if the States cannot agree on any of the other options.

It outlines a plan which would see the island tackle its growing financial deficit in two parts.

The second stage would need to be approved by the Assembly of 2025-2029.

However, the first stage would be implemented by the current P&R Committee and would aim to raise £55m per year by 2025.

It would do this by the government doing the following:

Putting forward a proposal by November 2023 to raise up to £20m from corporate taxes or charges.

Finding a way of raising an additional £6m from property taxes by focusing on some of the island's largest properties.

Increasing motor taxes so that an extra £10m is raised per year.

Reforming social security contributions to generate an additional £19m.

Directing each States committee to find savings within their department.

Agreeing that the P&R Committee in November 2026 will come up with the next stage of measures that will continue to tackle the deficit.

