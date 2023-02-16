Guernsey to send up to £60,000 to support people in Turkey and Syria

Guernsey's Overseas Aid and Development Commission has agreed to send up to £60,000 to support people in Turkey and Syria with essentials such as shelter, food and water.

A sum of £25,000 is to be sent directly to the UK Disasters and Emergency Fund (DEC) Appeal.

The States will also match the money donated to the Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund up to £25,000.

There will be a fundraiser organised by the island's primary schools and the Overseas Aid Commission will match those donations up to £10,000.

The DEC has 10 member charities working in Turkey and Syria, and focuses on helping the most vulnerable.

This includes the 3.6 million Syrian refugees who have moved to Turkey due to conflict - it is expected that this number will increase because of the earthquake.

President of the Overseas Aid and Development Commission, Deputy Chris Blin, said the scale of the disaster was too much to ignore.

He added that the commission is "absolutely delighted by the efforts being made by the public to donate and raise funds".

For more information on how to donate, people can visit the Guernsey States website.

