Guernsey's social prescribing scheme to remain until 2024

Guernsey's social prescribing scheme will continue until at least 2024 after more funding has been allocated.

The scheme has been given an additional £152,000 in funding from the Social Investment Fund to continue their services. Social prescribing allows GPs to refer patients to free non-medical support and activities such as gardening, painting and even rock climbing to tackle issues such as stress, anxiety and loneliness.

Hundreds of islanders currently benefit from social prescribing, with more now set to reap its rewards.

Dr Simon Sebire, Chief Executive Officer at the Health Improvement Commission said: "We are very grateful to the Social Investment Fund for their financial support.

"The grant will allow more people to access social prescribing locally and more evidence to be gathered for the scheme’s feasibility and impact.

"This is vital to inform long term decisions about the role that social prescribing could play as a part of healthcare in the Bailiwick."

Sadie Siviter de Paucar, Lead Officer of the Social Investment Fund said: "SIF is pleased to support the development of the social prescribing scheme and by doing so the pilot phase can be evaluated to assess its benefits.

"We believe that the scheme has already demonstrated its value and look forward to hearing its full impact on community healthcare."

