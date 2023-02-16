Islanders encouraged to cycle for prizes in Jersey
Islanders are being encouraged to get on their bikes to win prizes as part of a new cycling scheme in Jersey.
The Love to Ride programme sees those taking part log their journeys, collect badges and complete in monthly challenges to win prizes worth up to £2,000.
The first challenge, Riding into Spring, will run throughout the whole of March and is open to all abilities.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Steve Ahier, said: "This first challenge is a great opportunity for islanders to get familiar with the programme and get into a good rhythm of cycling ahead of the summer months.
"Low carbon transport options like cycling have such a positive impact on the environment.
"It’s important that we all play our part to reduce our carbon footprint, so I encourage everyone to get involved with Love to Ride, whether you’re a keen cyclist or new to cycling."
