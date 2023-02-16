Islanders are being encouraged to get on their bikes to win prizes as part of a new cycling scheme in Jersey.

The Love to Ride programme sees those taking part log their journeys, collect badges and complete in monthly challenges to win prizes worth up to £2,000.

The first challenge, Riding into Spring, will run throughout the whole of March and is open to all abilities.

Islanders are encouraged to take part in the Love to Ride challenges in a bid to help both their mental and physical health. Credit: Government of Jersey

Assistant Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Steve Ahier, said: "This first challenge is a great opportunity for islanders to get familiar with the programme and get into a good rhythm of cycling ahead of the summer months.

"Low carbon transport options like cycling have such a positive impact on the environment.

"It’s important that we all play our part to reduce our carbon footprint, so I encourage everyone to get involved with Love to Ride, whether you’re a keen cyclist or new to cycling."

