Older islanders in Jersey to receive shingles vaccine invites

Islanders who were born in 1953 will be receiving letters this week inviting them to receive a shingles vaccine.

Shingles can occur at any age but is most common in people in their seventies.

Shingles is caused by the same virus as chickenpox, a virus which lies dormant in the body and can be re-activated to cause shingles as people age.

Symptoms of shingles:

A tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin

A headache or feeling generally unwell

A rash will appear a few days later

The virus can be a debilitating illness, lasting between two and four weeks. Some cases can lead to complications like severe nerve pain, which can last between months and years.

Vaccines are offered by your GP in either one or two doses.

Islanders need to contact their GP to book an appointment.

The vaccine is funded by the Health department but your GP may charge a consultation fee to give the vaccine.

More information on shingles and the vaccine can be found here.

